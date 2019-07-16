Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Both Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 26 60.60 N/A -4.22 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Insmed Incorporated and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Insmed Incorporated and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3%

Liquidity

Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.5 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Insmed Incorporated and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insmed Incorporated has a consensus target price of $43.5, and a 99.91% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Insmed Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.7% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.6% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.