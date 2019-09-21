Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 25 28.51 N/A -4.28 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Insmed Incorporated and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Insmed Incorporated and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Insmed Incorporated and Acasti Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 86.41% for Insmed Incorporated with consensus target price of $36.5. Meanwhile, Acasti Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $7.75, while its potential upside is 267.30%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Acasti Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Insmed Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares and 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated was less bullish than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Insmed Incorporated on 5 of the 8 factors.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.