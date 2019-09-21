Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insmed Incorporated
|25
|28.51
|N/A
|-4.28
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Insmed Incorporated and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Insmed Incorporated and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insmed Incorporated
|0.00%
|-130.1%
|-51%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Insmed Incorporated and Acasti Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Insmed Incorporated
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The upside potential is 86.41% for Insmed Incorporated with consensus target price of $36.5. Meanwhile, Acasti Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $7.75, while its potential upside is 267.30%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Acasti Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Insmed Incorporated.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares and 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insmed Incorporated
|-1.17%
|-14.86%
|-24.7%
|-11.85%
|-9.3%
|67.3%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
For the past year Insmed Incorporated was less bullish than Acasti Pharma Inc.
Summary
Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Insmed Incorporated on 5 of the 8 factors.
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
