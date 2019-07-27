Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) Comparison side by side

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 27 64.22 N/A -4.22 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.84 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3%

Liquidity

Insmed Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Insmed Incorporated and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Insmed Incorporated is $45.2, with potential upside of 96.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insmed Incorporated and Unum Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 47.9%. About 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Unum Therapeutics Inc. has 39.76% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend while Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.