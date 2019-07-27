Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) Comparison side by side

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insmed Incorporated
|27
|64.22
|N/A
|-4.22
|0.00
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|5.84
|N/A
|-1.60
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insmed Incorporated
|0.00%
|-91.4%
|-43.1%
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-96.5%
|-42.3%
Liquidity
Insmed Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Insmed Incorporated and Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Insmed Incorporated
|0
|0
|6
|3.00
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Insmed Incorporated is $45.2, with potential upside of 96.01%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Insmed Incorporated and Unum Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 47.9%. About 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Unum Therapeutics Inc. has 39.76% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insmed Incorporated
|2.01%
|-8.03%
|11.41%
|77.2%
|6.07%
|120.96%
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.51%
|-15.76%
|-24.36%
|-54.66%
|-69.13%
|-25.91%
For the past year Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend while Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Insmed Incorporated beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
