Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 26 23.23 N/A -4.28 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Insmed Incorporated and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.76 beta indicates that Insmed Incorporated is 176.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s 40.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated are 4.8 and 4.7. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 11 and 11 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 4 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$42.5 is Insmed Incorporated’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 164.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insmed Incorporated and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 22.2%. 1.1% are Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated has stronger performance than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.