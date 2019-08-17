Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Contrasting side by side

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 26 24.00 N/A -4.28 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Insmed Incorporated and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Insmed Incorporated and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Risk and Volatility

Insmed Incorporated’s current beta is 2.76 and it happens to be 176.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s 128.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.28 beta.

Liquidity

Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, Synthetic Biologics Inc. which has a 8.6 Current Ratio and a 8.6 Quick Ratio. Synthetic Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insmed Incorporated has a 172.29% upside potential and an average price target of $45.2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Insmed Incorporated and Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 13.3% respectively. Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated has 67.3% stronger performance while Synthetic Biologics Inc. has -14.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats on 5 of the 8 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.