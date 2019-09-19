Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) Comparing side by side

Both Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 25 28.45 N/A -4.28 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Insmed Incorporated and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Insmed Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Insmed Incorporated has a 85.47% upside potential and an average price target of $36.5. On the other hand, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 1,663.67% and its average price target is $3. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Insmed Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Insmed Incorporated and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 70.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend while Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Insmed Incorporated beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.