Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:) Comparison side by side

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 25 27.49 N/A -4.28 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Insmed Incorporated and Prana Biotechnology Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and Prana Biotechnology Ltd can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Insmed Incorporated’s consensus target price is $36.5, while its potential upside is 92.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insmed Incorporated and Prana Biotechnology Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 3.61%. Insiders held 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats Prana Biotechnology Ltd on 5 of the 8 factors.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.