Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) Comparing side by side

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insmed Incorporated
|25
|28.23
|N/A
|-4.28
|0.00
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.71
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Insmed Incorporated and Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insmed Incorporated
|0.00%
|-130.1%
|-51%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-100.5%
|-88%
Risk and Volatility
A 2.76 beta means Insmed Incorporated’s volatility is 176.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.83 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Insmed Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Insmed Incorporated
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Insmed Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 86.89% and an $36.5 average target price.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Insmed Incorporated and Novus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 51.3%. Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insmed Incorporated
|-1.17%
|-14.86%
|-24.7%
|-11.85%
|-9.3%
|67.3%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-13.99%
|-69.68%
|-72.33%
|-88.76%
|-47.32%
For the past year Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend while Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Insmed Incorporated beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.
