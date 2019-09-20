Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) Comparing side by side

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 25 28.23 N/A -4.28 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Insmed Incorporated and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.76 beta means Insmed Incorporated’s volatility is 176.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Insmed Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insmed Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 86.89% and an $36.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insmed Incorporated and Novus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 51.3%. Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend while Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Insmed Incorporated beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.