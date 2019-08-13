Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 26 22.78 N/A -4.28 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00

Demonstrates Insmed Incorporated and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Insmed Incorporated and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.76 beta means Insmed Incorporated’s volatility is 176.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 321.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 4.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated are 4.8 and 4.7. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 1.4 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insmed Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 186.80% and an $45.2 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 430.30% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Insmed Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insmed Incorporated and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 24.3%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated was more bullish than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.