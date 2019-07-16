Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insmed Incorporated has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Insmed Incorporated has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Insmed Incorporated and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.40% -43.10% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Insmed Incorporated and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated N/A 26 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Insmed Incorporated and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

With average target price of $43.5, Insmed Incorporated has a potential upside of 95.86%. The competitors have a potential upside of 133.02%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Insmed Incorporated make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Insmed Incorporated and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Insmed Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s competitors Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Risk and Volatility

Insmed Incorporated has a beta of 3.03 and its 203.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s competitors’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Insmed Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.