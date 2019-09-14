Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insmed Incorporated has 94.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Insmed Incorporated has 1.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Insmed Incorporated and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.10% -51.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Insmed Incorporated and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated N/A 25 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Insmed Incorporated and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

$36.5 is the average price target of Insmed Incorporated, with a potential upside of 93.94%. The potential upside of the peers is 150.65%. The analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that Insmed Incorporated’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Insmed Incorporated and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated are 4.8 and 4.7. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Volatility & Risk

Insmed Incorporated has a beta of 2.76 and its 176.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s peers’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Insmed Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.