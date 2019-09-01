Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Comparing side by side

Both Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 26 23.28 N/A -4.28 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 11.14 N/A 2.56 25.74

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Insmed Incorporated and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Volatility & Risk

Insmed Incorporated has a beta of 2.76 and its 176.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.04 beta is the reason why it is 104.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.4 Current Ratio and a 9.4 Quick Ratio. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Insmed Incorporated’s consensus price target is $43.5, while its potential upside is 164.60%. Competitively the consensus price target of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $73, which is potential 15.49% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Insmed Incorporated looks more robust than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insmed Incorporated and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 84.5%. Insmed Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Insmed Incorporated.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.