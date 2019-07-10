Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) Comparing side by side

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 26 64.14 N/A -4.22 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.72 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Insmed Incorporated and ImmuCell Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7%

Risk and Volatility

Insmed Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 203.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.03 beta. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

Insmed Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Insmed Incorporated and ImmuCell Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Insmed Incorporated is $43.5, with potential upside of 88.88%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Insmed Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.1% of ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% are ImmuCell Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96% ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend while ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats ImmuCell Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.