Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 26 22.55 N/A -4.28 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 highlights Insmed Incorporated and Histogenics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Insmed Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 176.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.76 beta. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation is 229.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.29 beta.

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated. Its rival Histogenics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Insmed Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Insmed Incorporated and Histogenics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Insmed Incorporated has a 189.74% upside potential and a consensus price target of $45.2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Insmed Incorporated and Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 13% respectively. Insmed Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, 6% are Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Histogenics Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Histogenics Corporation beats Insmed Incorporated.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.