Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Contrasting side by side

Both Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 25 25.08 N/A -4.28 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.73 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Insmed Incorporated and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Volatility and Risk

Insmed Incorporated is 176.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.76. In other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.64 which is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Insmed Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.9 Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Insmed Incorporated has a 90.01% upside potential and a consensus target price of $36.5. Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $48, while its potential upside is 30.61%. Based on the data shown earlier, Insmed Incorporated is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.