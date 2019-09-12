Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Contrasting side by side

Both Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insmed Incorporated
|25
|25.08
|N/A
|-4.28
|0.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|44
|6.73
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Insmed Incorporated and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insmed Incorporated
|0.00%
|-130.1%
|-51%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
Volatility and Risk
Insmed Incorporated is 176.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.76. In other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.64 which is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Insmed Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.9 Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Insmed Incorporated
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|3
|0
|2.00
Insmed Incorporated has a 90.01% upside potential and a consensus target price of $36.5. Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $48, while its potential upside is 30.61%. Based on the data shown earlier, Insmed Incorporated is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insmed Incorporated
|-1.17%
|-14.86%
|-24.7%
|-11.85%
|-9.3%
|67.3%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
For the past year Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Insmed Incorporated beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
