Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 18 0.00 80.56M -4.28 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 49.48M -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Insmed Incorporated and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Insmed Incorporated and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 455,913,978.49% -130.1% -51% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 278,133,783.02% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated are 4.8 and 4.7. Competitively, Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 11.6 and 11.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Insmed Incorporated and Denali Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Insmed Incorporated’s average target price is $30, while its potential upside is 70.55%. Denali Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average target price and a 80.88% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Denali Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Insmed Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Insmed Incorporated.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.