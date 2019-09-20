Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 25 28.44 N/A -4.28 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 10 6.61 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Insmed Incorporated and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Volatility and Risk

Insmed Incorporated’s 2.76 beta indicates that its volatility is 176.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.6 beta which makes it 40.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Insmed Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Insmed Incorporated and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insmed Incorporated’s upside potential is 86.89% at a $36.5 average target price. Meanwhile, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $21, while its potential upside is 128.51%. The data provided earlier shows that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Insmed Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Insmed Incorporated and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 84.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.