Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 26 69.40 N/A -4.22 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 13.89 N/A -1.65 0.00

Demonstrates Insmed Incorporated and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Insmed Incorporated and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Insmed Incorporated’s 3.03 beta indicates that its volatility is 203.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.5 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Insmed Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Insmed Incorporated and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insmed Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 74.56% and an $43.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Insmed Incorporated shares and 10.5% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, 64.15% are Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.