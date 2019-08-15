Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Contrasting side by side

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 26 22.39 N/A -4.28 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 9 2.41 N/A -4.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Insmed Incorporated and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Insmed Incorporated and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Insmed Incorporated has a 191.80% upside potential and a consensus target price of $45.2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares and 21.13% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares. About 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated has 67.3% stronger performance while Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -84.76% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Insmed Incorporated beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.