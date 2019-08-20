Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Comparing side by side

Both Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 26 24.07 N/A -4.28 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.41 N/A -15.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Insmed Incorporated and Altimmune Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Risk and Volatility

Insmed Incorporated’s current beta is 2.76 and it happens to be 176.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Altimmune Inc. has a 3.05 beta which is 205.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated are 4.8 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.4 and its Quick Ratio is 13.4. Altimmune Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Insmed Incorporated and Altimmune Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 171.47% for Insmed Incorporated with average target price of $45.2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares and 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares. Insmed Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated was more bullish than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors Altimmune Inc.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.