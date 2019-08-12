Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) Comparison side by side

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 26 22.78 N/A -4.28 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Insmed Incorporated and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility and Risk

Insmed Incorporated has a 2.76 beta, while its volatility is 176.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s 111.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.11 beta.

Liquidity

Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Insmed Incorporated and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insmed Incorporated has an average price target of $45.2, and a 186.80% upside potential. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 consensus price target and a 78.84% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Insmed Incorporated appears more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insmed Incorporated and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 86.3%. Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated has 67.3% stronger performance while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -19.52% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Insmed Incorporated beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.