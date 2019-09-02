Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) Comparison side by side

Both Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 26 23.28 N/A -4.28 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 34.09 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Insmed Incorporated and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Insmed Incorporated is 176.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.76. Competitively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Insmed Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Insmed Incorporated and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Insmed Incorporated’s consensus price target is $43.5, while its potential upside is 164.60%. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.17 consensus price target and a 1,014.94% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Insmed Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.4% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend while Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Insmed Incorporated on 5 of the 9 factors.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.