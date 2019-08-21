Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) and Marchex Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Comparing side by side

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) and Marchex Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) compete with each other in the Marketing Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insignia Systems Inc. 1 0.43 N/A 0.01 108.00 Marchex Inc. 5 1.55 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Insignia Systems Inc. and Marchex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insignia Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.6% Marchex Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -2.8%

Risk & Volatility

Insignia Systems Inc. has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marchex Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

4.1 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Insignia Systems Inc. Its rival Marchex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Insignia Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Marchex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Insignia Systems Inc. and Marchex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insignia Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marchex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Marchex Inc.’s potential upside is 131.21% and its consensus target price is $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insignia Systems Inc. and Marchex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.1% and 75.6%. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Insignia Systems Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Marchex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insignia Systems Inc. 4.85% -5.26% -16.92% -9.24% -34.15% -27.52% Marchex Inc. -4.19% -8.61% -9.94% 8.75% 44.52% 64.15%

For the past year Insignia Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Marchex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Insignia Systems Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Marchex Inc.

Insignia Systems, Inc. develops and markets in-store advertising products, programs, and services to retailers and consumer packaged goods manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary product is the Point-Of-Purchase Services in-store marketing program that allows manufacturers to deliver product information to consumers at the point-of-purchase, and to leverage the local retailer brand and store-specific prices. Its products also include POPSign program, a point-of-purchase advertising and promotion program that delivers information from manufacturers, such as product uses and features, nutritional information, advertising taglines, product images, or usage photos. In addition, the company offers brand-equity signage programs; provides adhesive and non-adhesive supplies in various colors, sizes, and weights; and sells laser printable cardstock and label supplies related to the impulse retail system. Insignia Systems, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Marchex, Inc. operates as a mobile advertising analytics company. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as attributes inbound phone calls made directly from paid search ads and landing pages to a keyword. The company also provides Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising, as well as measures the influence that display advertising has on inbound phone calls; Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as offer advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. The company also offers Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. In addition, it offers lead services, including pay-for-call, search marketing, and ad creation, as well as include features, such as call tracking, geo-targeting, campaign management, reporting, and analytics. The company offers its services through direct sales, reseller partnerships, and referral agreements and technology integration partners worldwide. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.