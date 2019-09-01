Insight Select Income Fund (INSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.87 N/A 0.82 24.29 The Blackstone Group Inc. 41 10.33 N/A 1.79 26.86

In table 1 we can see Insight Select Income Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Blackstone Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Insight Select Income Fund. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Insight Select Income Fund is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Insight Select Income Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Select Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average price target of The Blackstone Group Inc. is $51.67, which is potential 3.84% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2% The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95%

For the past year Insight Select Income Fund has weaker performance than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Insight Select Income Fund.