Insight Select Income Fund (INSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.87 N/A 0.82 24.29 Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.83 N/A 0.73 11.23

Table 1 highlights Insight Select Income Fund and Pzena Investment Management Inc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pzena Investment Management Inc has lower revenue and earnings than Insight Select Income Fund. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Insight Select Income Fund is currently more expensive than Pzena Investment Management Inc, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Insight Select Income Fund and Pzena Investment Management Inc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund shares and 63.4% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares. Competitively, Pzena Investment Management Inc has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2% Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9%

For the past year Insight Select Income Fund has 15.2% stronger performance while Pzena Investment Management Inc has -0.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Insight Select Income Fund beats on 8 of the 9 factors Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.