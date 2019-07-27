Insight Select Income Fund (INSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

Both Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.73 N/A -0.08 0.00 Puyi Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Insight Select Income Fund and Puyi Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Insight Select Income Fund and Puyi Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.51% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Select Income Fund -2.21% 1.34% 2.87% 6.62% 2.32% 9.07% Puyi Inc. 2.3% 2.3% 0% 0% 0% -8.24%

For the past year Insight Select Income Fund has 9.07% stronger performance while Puyi Inc. has -8.24% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Insight Select Income Fund beats Puyi Inc.