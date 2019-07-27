Insight Select Income Fund (INSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

Both Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insight Select Income Fund
|19
|19.73
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
|Puyi Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Insight Select Income Fund and Puyi Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Insight Select Income Fund and Puyi Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.51% and 0% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insight Select Income Fund
|-2.21%
|1.34%
|2.87%
|6.62%
|2.32%
|9.07%
|Puyi Inc.
|2.3%
|2.3%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-8.24%
For the past year Insight Select Income Fund has 9.07% stronger performance while Puyi Inc. has -8.24% weaker performance.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Insight Select Income Fund beats Puyi Inc.
