Insight Select Income Fund (INSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.87 N/A 0.82 24.29 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.72 N/A 0.45 14.66

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Insight Select Income Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation. PennantPark Investment Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Insight Select Income Fund. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Insight Select Income Fund has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than PennantPark Investment Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Insight Select Income Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Insight Select Income Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Select Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

PennantPark Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 26.78% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Insight Select Income Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 42.51% and 46.22% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year Insight Select Income Fund was more bullish than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Insight Select Income Fund beats PennantPark Investment Corporation.