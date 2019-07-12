Insight Select Income Fund (INSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

This is a contrast between Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insight Select Income Fund
|19
|19.52
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
|Lazard Ltd
|37
|1.41
|N/A
|3.65
|9.60
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Insight Select Income Fund and Lazard Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 has Insight Select Income Fund and Lazard Ltd’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Lazard Ltd
|0.00%
|49.7%
|9.3%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund shares and 69.5% of Lazard Ltd shares. Competitively, Lazard Ltd has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insight Select Income Fund
|-2.21%
|1.34%
|2.87%
|6.62%
|2.32%
|9.07%
|Lazard Ltd
|-7.76%
|-8.05%
|-7.91%
|-11.93%
|-35.82%
|-3.79%
For the past year Insight Select Income Fund had bullish trend while Lazard Ltd had bearish trend.
Summary
Lazard Ltd beats Insight Select Income Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.
Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
