Insight Select Income Fund (INSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)

Both Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insight Select Income Fund
|19
|19.73
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|14
|14.79
|N/A
|0.33
|42.38
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Insight Select Income Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Insight Select Income Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insight Select Income Fund
|-2.21%
|1.34%
|2.87%
|6.62%
|2.32%
|9.07%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|1.29%
|-1.73%
|5.62%
|11.51%
|-6.65%
|13.14%
For the past year Insight Select Income Fund was less bullish than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
Summary
BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Insight Select Income Fund.
