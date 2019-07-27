Insight Select Income Fund (INSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)

Both Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.73 N/A -0.08 0.00 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.79 N/A 0.33 42.38

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Insight Select Income Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Insight Select Income Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Select Income Fund -2.21% 1.34% 2.87% 6.62% 2.32% 9.07% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 1.29% -1.73% 5.62% 11.51% -6.65% 13.14%

For the past year Insight Select Income Fund was less bullish than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Insight Select Income Fund.