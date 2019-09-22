Insight Select Income Fund (INSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With 23135 (:)

Since Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and 23135 (:) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Select Income Fund 19 20.25 N/A 0.82 24.29 23135 N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Insight Select Income Fund and 23135.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% 23135 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insight Select Income Fund and 23135 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.51% and 44.99%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.95% of 23135’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2% 23135 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Insight Select Income Fund beats 23135 on 5 of the 5 factors.