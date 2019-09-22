Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Select Income Fund 19 20.25 N/A 0.82 24.29 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.34 N/A 1.22 11.02

In table 1 we can see Insight Select Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Insight Select Income Fund. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Insight Select Income Fund’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Insight Select Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.06% are Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87%

For the past year Insight Select Income Fund has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Summary

Insight Select Income Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.