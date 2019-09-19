Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) Comparing side by side

Both Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insight Select Income Fund
|19
|20.21
|N/A
|0.82
|24.29
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Insight Select Income Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Insight Select Income Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.15%
|-0.25%
|5.17%
|9.84%
|10.33%
|15.2%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
For the past year Insight Select Income Fund has stronger performance than The Cushing Energy Income Fund
Summary
Insight Select Income Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
