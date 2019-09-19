Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) Comparing side by side

Both Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Select Income Fund 19 20.21 N/A 0.82 24.29 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Insight Select Income Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Insight Select Income Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Insight Select Income Fund has stronger performance than The Cushing Energy Income Fund

Summary

Insight Select Income Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.