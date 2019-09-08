Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.84 N/A 0.82 24.29 TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.85 N/A 0.83 18.13

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Insight Select Income Fund and TCG BDC Inc. TCG BDC Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Insight Select Income Fund. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Insight Select Income Fund is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Insight Select Income Fund and TCG BDC Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Select Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 TCG BDC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively TCG BDC Inc. has a consensus price target of $15, with potential upside of 5.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insight Select Income Fund and TCG BDC Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.51% and 28%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2% TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57%

For the past year Insight Select Income Fund was less bullish than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats Insight Select Income Fund.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.