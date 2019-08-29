Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Contrasting side by side

Both Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.98 N/A 0.82 24.29 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Insight Select Income Fund and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund shares and 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99%

For the past year Insight Select Income Fund has stronger performance than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Summary

Insight Select Income Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.