Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Contrasting side by side

Both Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insight Select Income Fund
|19
|19.98
|N/A
|0.82
|24.29
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Insight Select Income Fund and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund shares and 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.15%
|-0.25%
|5.17%
|9.84%
|10.33%
|15.2%
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|-4.79%
|-3.24%
|-6.39%
|-7.73%
|-20.1%
|12.99%
For the past year Insight Select Income Fund has stronger performance than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
Summary
Insight Select Income Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.
