Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.51 N/A -0.08 0.00 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Insight Select Income Fund and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Insight Select Income Fund and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund shares and 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Select Income Fund -2.21% 1.34% 2.87% 6.62% 2.32% 9.07% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 3.12% -3.78% 2.32% -4.89% -17.79% 20.4%

For the past year Insight Select Income Fund was less bullish than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.