Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insight Select Income Fund
|19
|19.51
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Insight Select Income Fund and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Insight Select Income Fund and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund shares and 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insight Select Income Fund
|-2.21%
|1.34%
|2.87%
|6.62%
|2.32%
|9.07%
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|3.12%
|-3.78%
|2.32%
|-4.89%
|-17.79%
|20.4%
For the past year Insight Select Income Fund was less bullish than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
