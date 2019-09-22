Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) Contrasting side by side

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Select Income Fund 19 20.25 N/A 0.82 24.29 Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.81 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Insight Select Income Fund and Garrison Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Insight Select Income Fund and Garrison Capital Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund shares and 35.7% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95%

For the past year Insight Select Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Garrison Capital Inc.

Summary

Insight Select Income Fund beats Garrison Capital Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.