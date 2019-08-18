Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Contrasting side by side

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.72 N/A 0.82 24.29 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Insight Select Income Fund and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Insight Select Income Fund and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55%

For the past year Insight Select Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Summary

Insight Select Income Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.