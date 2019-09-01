Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Comparing side by side

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.87 N/A 0.82 24.29 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Insight Select Income Fund and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insight Select Income Fund and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.51% and 36.46%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87%

For the past year Insight Select Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Insight Select Income Fund beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.