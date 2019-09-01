Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Comparing side by side

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insight Select Income Fund
|19
|19.87
|N/A
|0.82
|24.29
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Insight Select Income Fund and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Insight Select Income Fund and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.51% and 36.46%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.15%
|-0.25%
|5.17%
|9.84%
|10.33%
|15.2%
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.46%
|1.26%
|0.2%
|5.59%
|-3.53%
|10.87%
For the past year Insight Select Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Insight Select Income Fund beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
