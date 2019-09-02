Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) Comparing side by side

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.87 N/A 0.82 24.29 Altaba Inc. 71 162.73 N/A -15.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Insight Select Income Fund and Altaba Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Insight Select Income Fund and Altaba Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Insight Select Income Fund and Altaba Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Select Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Altaba Inc. has an average target price of $78, with potential upside of 12.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.03% of Altaba Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2% Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59%

For the past year Insight Select Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Altaba Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Altaba Inc. beats Insight Select Income Fund.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.