Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Stake Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc; Lancaster Colony (LANC) Stock Rose While Dowling & Yahnke Has Lowered Stake

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 8,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% . The institutional investor held 132,877 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.82M, down from 141,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Lancaster Colony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $145.94. About 142,387 shares traded or 33.81% up from the average. Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) has risen 7.01% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LANC News: 30/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 29/03/2018 – Lancaster Colony Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Lancaster Colony at Group Meeting Hosted By CL King Today; 24/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Continues Higher Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 Lancaster Colony Group Meeting Set By CL King for Mar. 14-15; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY 3Q EPS $1.00, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – HAVE INITIATIVES IN PLACE OR PLANNED FOR BOTH SHORT- AND LONG-TERM TO ADDRESS HIGHER FREIGHT AND COMMODITY COSTS; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – POSITIONED TO RETURN TO GROWTH AND RESUME PROMOTIONAL SUPPORT FOR FROZEN GARLIC BREAD PRODUCT LINE IN COMING QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony 3Q EPS $1.00; 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 9 Days

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 59,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% . The institutional investor held 402,473 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.16 million, up from 343,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Insight Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 280,891 shares traded or 20.90% up from the average. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 10.93% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES BOOSTS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.35 TO $4.45, EST. $3.96; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 60C; 30/04/2018 – Insight Helps Enterprises of All Sizes Navigate to Cloud-based Windows 10; 10/05/2018 – Insight Helps Businesses Address Tough Questions on Changing IT Needs; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q EPS 90c

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 122,431 shares to 159,372 shares, valued at $9.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.97, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold LANC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 14.94 million shares or 4.73% less from 15.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 3,660 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shelton Management, a California-based fund reported 231 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Llc reported 23,873 shares stake. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 329,938 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 3,900 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.1% or 412,230 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 7,798 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies Incorporated invested in 1,400 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.01% invested in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) for 6,920 shares. Element Capital Limited Liability Company has 3,736 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) or 61,801 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0% in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). Sei Communications has 21,496 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC).

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 457,768 shares to 213,664 shares, valued at $38.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 74,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,237 shares, and cut its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).