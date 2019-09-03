Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Shareholder Euclidean Technologies Management Has Cut Position; Carlson Capital Management Increases Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $870.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1771.23. About 144,526 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado courts global food retailers with robot army; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An IMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The IMDb Show”; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will start delivering packages inside of Prime members’ cars:; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Amends Credit Pact; 07/03/2018 – VentureBeat: Amazon joins $61 million investment into smart thermostat company Ecobee; 12/03/2018 – Amazon’s Unnatural Approach With Whole Foods — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – CO MAY ISSUE ON A PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS UNSECURED COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES UP TO A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AT ANY TIME OF $7.0 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Mercury News: The unspoken factor in Amazon’s search for a new home: Jeff Bezos’s support for gay rights; 24/05/2018 – CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS WRITES LETTER TO AMAZON’S BEZOS; 19/03/2018 – In Age of E-Commerce, John Lewis Aims to Be the Anti-Amazon

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% . The hedge fund held 38,933 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, down from 47,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Insight Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $47.14. About 6,004 shares traded. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 10.93% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 60C; 12/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insight Enterprises, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, EMC Insurance Group, Proth; 20/04/2018 – DJ Insight Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSIT); 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.45; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q EPS 90c; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Harvest Mngmt holds 372 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4.24M shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il, Illinois-based fund reported 2,062 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 659 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Cap City Communication Fl reported 2,227 shares. Pointstate Ltd Partnership holds 31,044 shares. Capital Research Glob holds 4.14M shares. Old West Investment Management Lc reported 250 shares. Goodman Financial Corp owns 4,888 shares. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Com reported 210 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has 1.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Exchange Mngmt has 4,662 shares. Mawer Inv Mngmt Ltd has 21,153 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc reported 3.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Critical Things That Make Amazon a Safer Bet Than You Think – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon program to donate unsold products – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “XPO Returns To Analysts’ Good Graces With Solid Second-Quarter Results – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Share Buyback Is Coming: Amazon Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 26,122 shares to 23,416 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 12.09% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.91 per share. NSIT’s profit will be $35.92M for 11.55 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.49 actual EPS reported by Insight Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.54% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold NSIT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 33.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 34.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 125,812 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 2.94 million shares. Assetmark Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Amp Investors Ltd holds 9,008 shares. 194,300 were reported by Bridgeway Capital Mgmt. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 138,143 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited holds 0.01% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) or 218,594 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 245,806 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Pzena Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 410,909 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.01% invested in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) for 9,490 shares. Nordea Inv Ab holds 0.02% or 202,292 shares in its portfolio. 454 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.01% or 139,300 shares in its portfolio. Bbt Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 7,763 shares.