Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Shareholder Clarivest Asset Management Boosted Holding by $5.12 Million; Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) Share Value Rose While Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Upped by $409,360 Its Holding

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 952 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 12,097 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, up from 11,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $535.01. About 240,270 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) by 65.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 93,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% . The institutional investor held 236,190 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 143,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Insight Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $48.49. About 199,412 shares traded. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 10.93% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q EPS 90c; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 30/04/2018 – Insight Helps Enterprises of All Sizes Navigate to Cloud-based Windows 10; 15/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.45; 04/05/2018 – INSIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR WINS $653 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 9,395 shares to 119,213 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (NYSE:AWK) by 8,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,822 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Global Intermediate Credit Index (CIU).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams Announces Early Tender Results of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sherwin-Williams Announces Commencement of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams’ (SHW) Shares Rise 34% YTD: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

More notable recent Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Insight Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Insight Enterprises (NSIT) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Insight Enterprises, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Insight Enterprises is using AI to develop autonomous drilling platforms for oil & gas – Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 1,665 shares to 21,277 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,590 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (NYSE:AIT).