Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Holder Secor Capital Advisors LP Raised Its Position; Proxima Capital Management Upped Position in Newell Brands (NWL) by $577,500

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) by 307.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 16,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% . The hedge fund held 21,649 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 5,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Insight Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.91. About 219,195 shares traded. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 10.93% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 12/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insight Enterprises, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, EMC Insurance Group, Proth; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 20/04/2018 – DJ Insight Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSIT); 15/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES BOOSTS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 60C; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.35 TO $4.45, EST. $3.96; 30/04/2018 – Insight Helps Enterprises of All Sizes Navigate to Cloud-based Windows 10

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.47. About 3.37 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS: AT NEWELL MARGINS HAVE QUITE A WAY TO GO; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Core Equity Adds CSRA, Exits Newell Brands; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: Newell Brands Rating Outlook Has Been Revised to Negative From Stable; 01/05/2018 – STARBOARD RELEASES PRESENTATION ON NEWELL; 27/03/2018 – NEWELL: BOARD FOCUSED TO DRIVE TRANSFORMATION PLAN INTO ACTION; 20/03/2018 – Starboard says four of its Newell Brands board nominees withdraw; 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN REPORTS STAKE OF 6.86 PCT IN NEWELL BRANDS INC, AS OF MARCH 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD ADDED NWL IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – IN ADDITION TO EXPLORING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR NEWELL, “NEW BOARD BE EQUALLY AND SIMULTANEOUSLY FOCUSED ON OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENTS AVAILABLE”; 04/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEWELL BRANDS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL THE WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,100 shares to 7,800 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 9,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,651 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.