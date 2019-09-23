Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) and Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Information Technology Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises Inc. 54 0.28 N/A 4.57 12.03 Virtusa Corporation 46 0.91 N/A 0.34 130.64

Table 1 demonstrates Insight Enterprises Inc. and Virtusa Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Virtusa Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Insight Enterprises Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Insight Enterprises Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virtusa Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Insight Enterprises Inc. and Virtusa Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Virtusa Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Insight Enterprises Inc. is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.13. From a competition point of view, Virtusa Corporation has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Insight Enterprises Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Virtusa Corporation which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Virtusa Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Insight Enterprises Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Insight Enterprises Inc. and Virtusa Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Virtusa Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$64 is Insight Enterprises Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 18.08%. On the other hand, Virtusa Corporation’s potential upside is 26.35% and its consensus target price is $48. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Virtusa Corporation seems more appealing than Insight Enterprises Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Insight Enterprises Inc. and Virtusa Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 90.4% respectively. Insight Enterprises Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, 5.5% are Virtusa Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Enterprises Inc. -1.96% -6.9% -5.61% 20.82% 10.93% 35.02% Virtusa Corporation -0.58% 0.2% -18.79% -7.46% -13.96% 4.91%

For the past year Insight Enterprises Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Virtusa Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Virtusa Corporation beats Insight Enterprises Inc.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, cloud, and service solutions for business, government, healthcare, and educational clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its customer engagement solutions include digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints integrated with off-the-shelf software applications; and cloud-based and mobile-centric custom-developed applications. The companyÂ’s workforce enablement solutions include desktop, notebook, tablet, and smartphone devices coupled with calendar, email, messaging, and collaboration software; and mobile, cloud, and Internet-of-things applications for healthcare, financial services, and retail markets. Its infrastructure optimization solutions include an on-premise converged infrastructure augmented by off-premise public cloud IaaS integrated and managed via orchestration software; a branch infrastructure that include connectivity, computing, voice, and wireless solutions; and a WAN, LAN, wireless, and security solution to connect hybrid cloud, branch infrastructure, and end users. The company also sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; provides outsourcing and infrastructure management services; and offers mobility, big data, and security solutions. In addition, it distributes hardware technology products, such as desktops, notebooks, tablets, networking and communication products, servers and power products, and storage products; offers software licensing optimization and implementation consulting services in the areas of office productivity, virtualization, creativity, and data protection; and provides enterprise data center services and solutions. Insight Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, the company offers digital transformation and innovation; operational excellence; and transformational solutions. Virtusa Corporation provides its services to communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.