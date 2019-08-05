Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Since Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) and Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) are part of the Information Technology Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises Inc. 55 0.26 N/A 4.57 12.03 Issuer Direct Corporation 12 2.53 N/A 0.23 45.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Insight Enterprises Inc. and Issuer Direct Corporation. Issuer Direct Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Insight Enterprises Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Insight Enterprises Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Issuer Direct Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

Insight Enterprises Inc. has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Issuer Direct Corporation has a 0.88 beta which is 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Insight Enterprises Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Issuer Direct Corporation are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Issuer Direct Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Insight Enterprises Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Insight Enterprises Inc. and Issuer Direct Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Issuer Direct Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Insight Enterprises Inc. has an average price target of $60, and a 15.34% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Insight Enterprises Inc. shares and 35.1% of Issuer Direct Corporation shares. About 1.7% of Insight Enterprises Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 29.27% of Issuer Direct Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Enterprises Inc. -1.96% -6.9% -5.61% 20.82% 10.93% 35.02% Issuer Direct Corporation -0.29% -6.43% -19.01% -14.87% -47.6% -7.67%

For the past year Insight Enterprises Inc. had bullish trend while Issuer Direct Corporation had bearish trend.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, cloud, and service solutions for business, government, healthcare, and educational clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its customer engagement solutions include digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints integrated with off-the-shelf software applications; and cloud-based and mobile-centric custom-developed applications. The companyÂ’s workforce enablement solutions include desktop, notebook, tablet, and smartphone devices coupled with calendar, email, messaging, and collaboration software; and mobile, cloud, and Internet-of-things applications for healthcare, financial services, and retail markets. Its infrastructure optimization solutions include an on-premise converged infrastructure augmented by off-premise public cloud IaaS integrated and managed via orchestration software; a branch infrastructure that include connectivity, computing, voice, and wireless solutions; and a WAN, LAN, wireless, and security solution to connect hybrid cloud, branch infrastructure, and end users. The company also sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; provides outsourcing and infrastructure management services; and offers mobility, big data, and security solutions. In addition, it distributes hardware technology products, such as desktops, notebooks, tablets, networking and communication products, servers and power products, and storage products; offers software licensing optimization and implementation consulting services in the areas of office productivity, virtualization, creativity, and data protection; and provides enterprise data center services and solutions. Insight Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based communications and compliance system for corporate issuers, mutual funds, and compliance professionals. Its disclosure management solutions consist of document conversion, typesetting, and pre-press design services, as well as XBRL tagging and stock transfer services. The company also offers shareholder communications services, including press release distribution, investor outreach and engagement, Webcast teleconference, investor hotline, and proxyÂ–printing and voting services. The company serves brokerage firms, banks, and mutual funds; corporate issuers; and professional firms, such as investor and public relations, as well as accountants and the legal communities. Issuer Direct Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.