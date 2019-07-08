Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Both Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) and EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) compete on a level playing field in the Information Technology Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises Inc. 53 0.29 N/A 4.57 11.97 EPAM Systems Inc. 159 5.19 N/A 4.16 41.08

Table 1 demonstrates Insight Enterprises Inc. and EPAM Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. EPAM Systems Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Insight Enterprises Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Insight Enterprises Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) and EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% EPAM Systems Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 10.2%

Risk and Volatility

Insight Enterprises Inc.’s current beta is 1.13 and it happens to be 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. EPAM Systems Inc.’s 1.58 beta is the reason why it is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Insight Enterprises Inc. Its rival EPAM Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. EPAM Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Insight Enterprises Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Insight Enterprises Inc. and EPAM Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 EPAM Systems Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The consensus target price of Insight Enterprises Inc. is $60, with potential upside of 5.08%. Meanwhile, EPAM Systems Inc.’s consensus target price is $167.33, while its potential downside is -9.39%. The information presented earlier suggests that Insight Enterprises Inc. looks more robust than EPAM Systems Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insight Enterprises Inc. and EPAM Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 0%. 1.4% are Insight Enterprises Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.4% of EPAM Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Enterprises Inc. -3.27% -6.06% 13.08% 17.55% 22.56% 34.26% EPAM Systems Inc. 0.36% -0.72% 14.35% 31.5% 36.19% 47.44%

For the past year Insight Enterprises Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than EPAM Systems Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors EPAM Systems Inc. beats Insight Enterprises Inc.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, cloud, and service solutions for business, government, healthcare, and educational clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its customer engagement solutions include digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints integrated with off-the-shelf software applications; and cloud-based and mobile-centric custom-developed applications. The companyÂ’s workforce enablement solutions include desktop, notebook, tablet, and smartphone devices coupled with calendar, email, messaging, and collaboration software; and mobile, cloud, and Internet-of-things applications for healthcare, financial services, and retail markets. Its infrastructure optimization solutions include an on-premise converged infrastructure augmented by off-premise public cloud IaaS integrated and managed via orchestration software; a branch infrastructure that include connectivity, computing, voice, and wireless solutions; and a WAN, LAN, wireless, and security solution to connect hybrid cloud, branch infrastructure, and end users. The company also sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; provides outsourcing and infrastructure management services; and offers mobility, big data, and security solutions. In addition, it distributes hardware technology products, such as desktops, notebooks, tablets, networking and communication products, servers and power products, and storage products; offers software licensing optimization and implementation consulting services in the areas of office productivity, virtualization, creativity, and data protection; and provides enterprise data center services and solutions. Insight Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation. In addition, the company offers software application testing services, including test automation tools and frameworks; testing for enterprise IT, such as test management, automation, functional and non-functional testing, and defect management; and consulting services. Further, it provides enterprise application platform services comprising requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, integration, and support and maintenance. Additionally, the company offers application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services, including application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. It serves software and technology companies in financial service, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, media and entertainment, life sciences, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.