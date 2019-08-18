Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Both Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) and CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) compete on a level playing field in the Information Technology Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises Inc. 55 0.25 N/A 4.57 12.03 CACI International Inc 195 1.04 N/A 10.23 21.04

Table 1 demonstrates Insight Enterprises Inc. and CACI International Inc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CACI International Inc appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Insight Enterprises Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Insight Enterprises Inc. is presently more affordable than CACI International Inc, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Insight Enterprises Inc. and CACI International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CACI International Inc 0.00% 12% 6%

Risk & Volatility

Insight Enterprises Inc. is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.13. CACI International Inc’s 1.32 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Insight Enterprises Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, CACI International Inc which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

Insight Enterprises Inc. and CACI International Inc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CACI International Inc 0 1 1 2.50

Insight Enterprises Inc. has a 23.84% upside potential and a consensus price target of $60. Meanwhile, CACI International Inc’s average price target is $217, while its potential upside is 4.15%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Insight Enterprises Inc. seems more appealing than CACI International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Insight Enterprises Inc. shares and 92.2% of CACI International Inc shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Insight Enterprises Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.51% of CACI International Inc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Enterprises Inc. -1.96% -6.9% -5.61% 20.82% 10.93% 35.02% CACI International Inc 0.83% 2.84% 13.22% 35.45% 25.82% 49.38%

For the past year Insight Enterprises Inc. has weaker performance than CACI International Inc

Summary

CACI International Inc beats on 11 of the 11 factors Insight Enterprises Inc.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, cloud, and service solutions for business, government, healthcare, and educational clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its customer engagement solutions include digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints integrated with off-the-shelf software applications; and cloud-based and mobile-centric custom-developed applications. The companyÂ’s workforce enablement solutions include desktop, notebook, tablet, and smartphone devices coupled with calendar, email, messaging, and collaboration software; and mobile, cloud, and Internet-of-things applications for healthcare, financial services, and retail markets. Its infrastructure optimization solutions include an on-premise converged infrastructure augmented by off-premise public cloud IaaS integrated and managed via orchestration software; a branch infrastructure that include connectivity, computing, voice, and wireless solutions; and a WAN, LAN, wireless, and security solution to connect hybrid cloud, branch infrastructure, and end users. The company also sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; provides outsourcing and infrastructure management services; and offers mobility, big data, and security solutions. In addition, it distributes hardware technology products, such as desktops, notebooks, tablets, networking and communication products, servers and power products, and storage products; offers software licensing optimization and implementation consulting services in the areas of office productivity, virtualization, creativity, and data protection; and provides enterprise data center services and solutions. Insight Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber operations of federal customers and the intelligence community. In addition, the company provides enterprise-wide information solutions and services for the design, development, integration, deployment, operations and management, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improves healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, improves health outcomes for communities, and enhances emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as offers signals intelligence. Additionally, the company provides investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as other customers comprising state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and agencies of foreign governments. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.