Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) and Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA). The two are both Information Technology Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises Inc. 55 0.24 N/A 4.57 12.03 Alithya Group Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alithya Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Alithya Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Insight Enterprises Inc. is $60, with potential upside of 23.20%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Insight Enterprises Inc. and Alithya Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 49.78% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Insight Enterprises Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.89% of Alithya Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Enterprises Inc. -1.96% -6.9% -5.61% 20.82% 10.93% 35.02% Alithya Group Inc. 2.39% 21.46% -6.25% 14.5% -7.61% 27.66%

For the past year Insight Enterprises Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alithya Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Insight Enterprises Inc. beats Alithya Group Inc.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, cloud, and service solutions for business, government, healthcare, and educational clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its customer engagement solutions include digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints integrated with off-the-shelf software applications; and cloud-based and mobile-centric custom-developed applications. The companyÂ’s workforce enablement solutions include desktop, notebook, tablet, and smartphone devices coupled with calendar, email, messaging, and collaboration software; and mobile, cloud, and Internet-of-things applications for healthcare, financial services, and retail markets. Its infrastructure optimization solutions include an on-premise converged infrastructure augmented by off-premise public cloud IaaS integrated and managed via orchestration software; a branch infrastructure that include connectivity, computing, voice, and wireless solutions; and a WAN, LAN, wireless, and security solution to connect hybrid cloud, branch infrastructure, and end users. The company also sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; provides outsourcing and infrastructure management services; and offers mobility, big data, and security solutions. In addition, it distributes hardware technology products, such as desktops, notebooks, tablets, networking and communication products, servers and power products, and storage products; offers software licensing optimization and implementation consulting services in the areas of office productivity, virtualization, creativity, and data protection; and provides enterprise data center services and solutions. Insight Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.