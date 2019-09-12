Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) and Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) Contrasting side by side

As Information Technology Services companies, Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) and Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises Inc. 55 0.26 N/A 4.57 12.03 Xerox Corporation 32 0.76 N/A 2.06 15.57

Demonstrates Insight Enterprises Inc. and Xerox Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Xerox Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Insight Enterprises Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Insight Enterprises Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) and Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Xerox Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 3%

Volatility & Risk

Insight Enterprises Inc. has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Xerox Corporation’s 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Insight Enterprises Inc. are 1.5 and 1.4. Competitively, Xerox Corporation has 1.5 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Insight Enterprises Inc. and Xerox Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Xerox Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Insight Enterprises Inc. has an average price target of $60, and a 19.93% upside potential. On the other hand, Xerox Corporation’s potential upside is 34.49% and its consensus price target is $42. Based on the data shown earlier, Xerox Corporation is looking more favorable than Insight Enterprises Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Insight Enterprises Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.3% of Xerox Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.7% of Insight Enterprises Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Xerox Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Enterprises Inc. -1.96% -6.9% -5.61% 20.82% 10.93% 35.02% Xerox Corporation -8.52% -11.42% -3.49% 13.99% 24.76% 62.45%

For the past year Insight Enterprises Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Xerox Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Xerox Corporation beats Insight Enterprises Inc.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, cloud, and service solutions for business, government, healthcare, and educational clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its customer engagement solutions include digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints integrated with off-the-shelf software applications; and cloud-based and mobile-centric custom-developed applications. The companyÂ’s workforce enablement solutions include desktop, notebook, tablet, and smartphone devices coupled with calendar, email, messaging, and collaboration software; and mobile, cloud, and Internet-of-things applications for healthcare, financial services, and retail markets. Its infrastructure optimization solutions include an on-premise converged infrastructure augmented by off-premise public cloud IaaS integrated and managed via orchestration software; a branch infrastructure that include connectivity, computing, voice, and wireless solutions; and a WAN, LAN, wireless, and security solution to connect hybrid cloud, branch infrastructure, and end users. The company also sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; provides outsourcing and infrastructure management services; and offers mobility, big data, and security solutions. In addition, it distributes hardware technology products, such as desktops, notebooks, tablets, networking and communication products, servers and power products, and storage products; offers software licensing optimization and implementation consulting services in the areas of office productivity, virtualization, creativity, and data protection; and provides enterprise data center services and solutions. Insight Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Xerox Corporation provides document management solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s Document Technology segment offers desktop monochrome and color printers, multifunction printers, copiers, digital printing presses, and light production devices; and production printing and publishing systems for the graphic communications marketplace and large enterprises. Its Services segment provides document outsourcing services comprising managed print, workflow automation, and communication and marketing services. The company also sells paper, wide-format systems, global imaging systems network integration solutions, and electronic presentation systems. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers; and through its sales force, as well as through a network of independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and the Web. Xerox Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.