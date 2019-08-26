Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) and Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) and Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises Inc. 55 0.24 N/A 4.57 12.03 Virtusa Corporation 48 0.88 N/A 0.34 130.64

In table 1 we can see Insight Enterprises Inc. and Virtusa Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Virtusa Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Insight Enterprises Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Insight Enterprises Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Virtusa Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Virtusa Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.13 shows that Insight Enterprises Inc. is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Virtusa Corporation has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Insight Enterprises Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Virtusa Corporation is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Virtusa Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Insight Enterprises Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Insight Enterprises Inc. and Virtusa Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Virtusa Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Insight Enterprises Inc.’s upside potential is 26.82% at a $60 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Insight Enterprises Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.4% of Virtusa Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of Insight Enterprises Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% are Virtusa Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Enterprises Inc. -1.96% -6.9% -5.61% 20.82% 10.93% 35.02% Virtusa Corporation -0.58% 0.2% -18.79% -7.46% -13.96% 4.91%

For the past year Insight Enterprises Inc. has stronger performance than Virtusa Corporation

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, cloud, and service solutions for business, government, healthcare, and educational clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its customer engagement solutions include digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints integrated with off-the-shelf software applications; and cloud-based and mobile-centric custom-developed applications. The companyÂ’s workforce enablement solutions include desktop, notebook, tablet, and smartphone devices coupled with calendar, email, messaging, and collaboration software; and mobile, cloud, and Internet-of-things applications for healthcare, financial services, and retail markets. Its infrastructure optimization solutions include an on-premise converged infrastructure augmented by off-premise public cloud IaaS integrated and managed via orchestration software; a branch infrastructure that include connectivity, computing, voice, and wireless solutions; and a WAN, LAN, wireless, and security solution to connect hybrid cloud, branch infrastructure, and end users. The company also sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; provides outsourcing and infrastructure management services; and offers mobility, big data, and security solutions. In addition, it distributes hardware technology products, such as desktops, notebooks, tablets, networking and communication products, servers and power products, and storage products; offers software licensing optimization and implementation consulting services in the areas of office productivity, virtualization, creativity, and data protection; and provides enterprise data center services and solutions. Insight Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, the company offers digital transformation and innovation; operational excellence; and transformational solutions. Virtusa Corporation provides its services to communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.